GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Chicken Shortage Shuts KFC Outlets Across UK And People Are Losing It

KFC said that more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops had been forced to close since the weekend, while others were offering a downsized menu or shorter opening hours.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chicken Shortage Shuts KFC Outlets Across UK And People Are Losing It
File photo shows a KFC restaurant. (AP Photo)
Chicken lovers were in a flutter on Monday after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of... wait for it... chicken. Yep.

The company apologised to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed almost 300 stores as open but did not say when the rest might join them.

It said those branches that remained open were operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we're really sorry about that," the company said in a statement.







Soon, chicken-hungry netizens gathered on Twitter to mourn, while some believed that the end of the world was on the cards. #KFCCrisis became the hot trending hashtag of the day.




The god joined in.




























We found the culprit!




And the cops have an important announcement to make.





(With inputs from AP)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You