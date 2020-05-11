Chickens at this Poultry Farm in Kerala are Bringing a Revolution, One Green Egg at a Time

Malappuram: Apart from lush meadows, thick green foliage, green ladoos on victory of Muslim League, Kerala’s Mallapuram town seems to have a new tryst with green- this time eggs with green yolk laid by hens.







Seven chickens in Shihabudeen’s poultry farm in Malappuram’s Kottakkal are have surprised everyone by laying eggs with green yolk. The chickens, slightly smaller in size than the normal ones, show no unusual behaviour other than this. Raw and cooked eggs show no change in colour.

It started nine months ago when a hen laid the unique egg with green yolk. Shihabudeen was surprised by the unusual site and waited for the eggs to hatch to see if there is anything unusual about the process. But there was none.

He suspected the poultry feed to be the cause of initially. Shihabudeen’s poultry houses different breeds of chicken. It is assumed that the green eggs occurred from the genetic changes of cross-breeding. However, the veterinarians suggest a scientific study on it.

The news has brought curious folks queue outside his home to buy the rare eggs. Seven out of the 20 chickens are laying eggs in this unusual pattern at present and Shihabudeen is making plans for increased production to meet the demand-supply needs.

(With inputs from Anumod CV)