Child Influencer Rants about Parents Recording his Every Move | WATCH

Children are ruling social media - there is no second thought about it. From nailing quirky dance moves to mouthing filmy dialogues and songs to near perfection, children of all age groups are giving a tough competition to the elders. And not to forget, some have even turned into influencers. It is only obvious that parents want their child to go viral on social media, or would want to run a page to post cute and adorable videos. However, not all children want to get filmed. A hilarious rant by a kid about his parents filming him all the time has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip opens with Molik’s father saying, “Hello Molik…" Molik, who was probably tired of his father filming him all the time, says, “Yaar kya hai yaar aapko? Matlab main kuch khata hun, peeta hun, har jagah aap camera leke ghus jaate ho.. har cheez main. Matlab kuch karne hi nahi dete. (What is your problem? Whether I am eating or drinking - why do you always open the camera? You don’t let me do anything)”

He further went on to drop some truth bombs, stating that every parent wants their child to become an influencer. He said, “Aur, yeh mere sath nahi, har bache ke sath hota hai. Har bache ke maa-baap chahte hai ki vo influencer bane (This is not just me, it happens with all the children. Every parent wants their child to become an influencer).”

The little one who was visibly pissed, asked whether he should be on camera? “Puri zindagi is camere me hi ghusa rahu main. Din bhar, video, video, video!” saying this, he concluded his cute little rant.

Molik’s dad, who was behind the camera, was left speechless by his outburst. He asks Molik whether he is for sure drinking sugarcane juice, and the little one says that it is sugarcane juice only. Following this, Molik cutely requests his dad to stop making his video, so that he can drink the juice peacefully.

