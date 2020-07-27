BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Children Build Makeshift Pool Table With Bricks, Viral Video Wins the Internet

Children playing in a makeshift billiards . | Credits: Twitter

An old video from 2018 of children playing on a makeshift billiard table of bricks went viral on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Share this:

A video from 2018 has gone viral once again for all the right reasons. It shows children somewhere in China making a makeshift pool table with bricks on which they play with balls and a wide wooden stick.

The video was posted on Twitter by an army man named Lt. Gen Gyan Bhushan with the caption, “real innovative.”

Here is the video:

This video dates back to 2018 and reportedly hails from China and has received more than 43,000 views, 4100 likes and 823 retweets.

Little stuff, though, offer happiness to kids. Therefore, a billiard table constructed of bricks and playing a certain game on it will be as fun as playing on an actual table.

Needless to add, this innovation has completely astounded netizens. While the video was old it did not deter them from being appreciated by the imagination of the children.

Have look at some of the reactions:

"The children are specialists in seeking their own joy," said one person. Some of them named the child a trainer and wondered whether he could get some type of structured athletic instruction. "Champion of the day," another netizen quipped.

