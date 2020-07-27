Children Build Makeshift Pool Table With Bricks, Viral Video Wins the Internet

A video from 2018 has gone viral once again for all the right reasons. It shows children somewhere in China making a makeshift pool table with bricks on which they play with balls and a wide wooden stick.

The video was posted on Twitter by an army man named Lt. Gen Gyan Bhushan with the caption, “real innovative.”

Here is the video:

Real innovative ...... pic.twitter.com/bVUWEjO2UR — Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) July 24, 2020

This video dates back to 2018 and reportedly hails from China and has received more than 43,000 views, 4100 likes and 823 retweets.

Little stuff, though, offer happiness to kids. Therefore, a billiard table constructed of bricks and playing a certain game on it will be as fun as playing on an actual table.

Needless to add, this innovation has completely astounded netizens. While the video was old it did not deter them from being appreciated by the imagination of the children.

Have look at some of the reactions:

Wow thats something to applaud — HKP (@HKP77619529) July 25, 2020

Kids are expert in finding their own happiness — CA Tilotama (@TilotamaG) July 24, 2020

The real game changers Sir — vinod (@ranchan39) July 24, 2020

really real innovative kids — m s kale (@mskale3) July 24, 2020

Think if u gets a formal training what is there he can't achieve — Tarun d (@d_Tarund) July 24, 2020

"The children are specialists in seeking their own joy," said one person. Some of them named the child a trainer and wondered whether he could get some type of structured athletic instruction. "Champion of the day," another netizen quipped.