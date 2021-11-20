Children Can Appreciate Humour as Early as a Month After Birth, Finds Study

Although the first thing most babies do after birth is cry, it does not take us long to feel one of the most precious emotions that the human conscience is blessed with. Humour.

According to researchers at the Briston’s School of Education, University of Briston, children develop a sense of humour by as early as 1 month old. The research was conducted among 671 children between the ages of 0 to 48 months and involved a set of Early Humour Survey (EHS) meant to analyze the humour development in children.

The study helped researchers devise 21 different kinds of humour, including funny faces, funny voices, teasing, hide and reveal, bodily/physical humour, nonsense words, chasing, etc. They found that depending on the age, children perceive and react to a different kind of humour.

According to the analysis, it was found that some children appreciated humour at the age of 1 month, while around 50% started appreciating humour at 2-months-old. The study also threw light on the fact that once children develop the sense and start producing humour, they produce humour more often, with some doing it as frequently as every three hours.

Coming to the categories or types of humour, researchers found that children below one year of age appreciated teasing, scaring, acting like animals as they related to more to that kind of humour. Two-year-old or more reflected more to types such as mislabelling, nonsense words, playing with concepts, etc. Finally, after 3-years-old or older, children start developing the sense of tricks and puns and appreciate humour involving naughty words, or playing with social rules, etc.

“The research involving Early Humour Survey, with more efforts, has the potential for educators to have an informed plan of action to develop the curriculum for children ranging from 0-5 years of age. In addition, the research can act as a tool to understand the developmental differences in children,” Dr. Elena Hoicka, the lead author, said in a press release.

Dr. Hoicka believes that a deeper understanding of the development of emotion as complex as humour will provide clearer insight into how the young brain develops and functions cognitively, socially, and in terms of mental health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.