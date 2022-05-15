Children in Ladakh Sing 'Dil Beparwah,' Netizens Cannot Get Enough of Them

We travel to various places to take out some time from our busy schedules and give our bodies some relaxing time. The main purpose, however, is to make memories that we can think about and cherish later. A travel blogger who goes by the name Sneha Desai recently experienced one of the unforgettable moments on her trip to Leh, Ladakh.

The globetrotter captured her best memory from the journey and has shared a video of it. A bunch of cute little children wearing caps can be seen in the video singing a Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari song called ‘Dil Beparwah’ on their Ukelele. The synchronised vocals of these children are surely going to melt your heart. Sneha captioned the post, “How how how are they sooo soo good. Highlight of my [Nubra] trip was watching these munchkins perform…I could watch them performing for hours.”

Watch the video here:

The video received a lot of love from the audience soon after it went viral on the internet. So far, it has received over 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Users aren’t able to stop themselves from watching the video again and again. In this regard, a person remarked in the comments section, “Heart-warming, just made my day and I am constantly watching it.” Another wrote, “So lucky to have seen this!! “This one deserves 1 million views,” said one user.

The video has something really positive or uplifting vibe about it. The kids singing on top of their beautiful voices, the sound of the instrument, and the mountains in the background make everything so wonderful.

How many times have you watched the video?

