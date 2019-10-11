Children in Xi-Masks, Vegetable Gates: How Tamil Nadu Welcomed Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai on Friday for his two day informal summit with PM Narendra Modi. And India was more than ready with the grand welcome.

From Wuhan to Chennai President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai to a warm and colourful welcome for the 2nd Informal Summit with PM @narendramodi. Taking off from the #WuhanSpirit, the #ChennaiSpirit will continue to chart the future course of India-China partnership. pic.twitter.com/eV0myJu5Tr — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2019

While the welcome began at Chennai airport itself with traditional dance and band performances, with a red carpet and state dinner awaiting the Chinese Premiere in Mahabalipuram, the site of the summit, Tamil Nadu put up even a greater show.

Ahead of the summit, almost 2,000 children wore Xi Jinping masks made of paper on their faces and stood in formation to the from the word "welcome" in Mandarin to welcome him. In the backdrop hung a huge poster of Jinping. The words "Hearty Welcome" were also painted on the foreground in bright yellow.

News agency ANI tweeted photos from the welcome demonstration.

Tamil Nadu: Around 2000 students of a school in Chennai form a formation wearing masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping, welcoming him to India. The Chinese President will visit Chennai from October 11-12 for the second Informal Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him. pic.twitter.com/VDtnFTSe15 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

The festive show has prompted quite a few responses on Twitter.

"Xi's Got The Look"! Students part of a unique welcome party for the Chinese President in India today #IndiaChinaSummit. (Pic Courtesy: ANI) pic.twitter.com/sT4OqDiWKl — Arunoday Mukharji (@ArunodayM) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, in Mahabalipuram, towering gates made of 18 types of vegetables and fruits have been erected in the historic city's Panch Rathas to welcome the Chinese President, news agency ANI reported.

Eighteen types of vegetables and fruits are used to erect gate at 'Panch Rathas' at Mamallapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to visit later in the day Read @ANI Story |https://t.co/aZm1i8nWEB pic.twitter.com/QpzbLRQhNJ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 11, 2019

A host of South Indian delicacies from Chettinad to Karaikudi cuisines will be served at the dinner hosted by PM Modi. The list of dishes includes Thakkali Rasam, Arachavitta Sambar, Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.