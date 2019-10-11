Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Children in Xi-Masks, Vegetable Gates: How Tamil Nadu Welcomed Xi Jinping

Over 2,000 children in Chennai wore Xi Jinping face masks and formed the word 'Welcome' in Mandarin, ahead of his two-day informal summit in with PM Modi.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Children in Xi-Masks, Vegetable Gates: How Tamil Nadu Welcomed Xi Jinping
Image credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Chennai on Friday for his two day informal summit with PM Narendra Modi. And India was more than ready with the grand welcome.

While the welcome began at Chennai airport itself with traditional dance and band performances, with a red carpet and state dinner awaiting the Chinese Premiere in Mahabalipuram, the site of the summit, Tamil Nadu put up even a greater show.

Ahead of the summit, almost 2,000 children wore Xi Jinping masks made of paper on their faces and stood in formation to the from the word "welcome" in Mandarin to welcome him. In the backdrop hung a huge poster of Jinping. The words "Hearty Welcome" were also painted on the foreground in bright yellow.

News agency ANI tweeted photos from the welcome demonstration.

The festive show has prompted quite a few responses on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in Mahabalipuram, towering gates made of 18 types of vegetables and fruits have been erected in the historic city's Panch Rathas to welcome the Chinese President, news agency ANI reported.

A host of South Indian delicacies from Chettinad to Karaikudi cuisines will be served at the dinner hosted by PM Modi. The list of dishes includes Thakkali Rasam, Arachavitta Sambar, Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa.

