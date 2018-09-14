English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Children Sending Handwritten Letters and Drawings to the Indian Army is the Cutest Thing Ever
A heartwarming gesture, indeed.
(Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)
Loading...
The inception of the dot com ended the era of handwritten letters. Gone are the days of buying envelopes and postcards from stationery shops as any and every message, regardless of its significance, is one WhatsApp text away.
But bringing back the quaint joys of the good old days of the past are none other than our desi children, who have been sending letters, postcards and drawings to our Indian jawans, appreciating the army for protecting us from enemies and for sacrificing their lives at the border.
Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, the letters display the children's love for the army and their gratitude for selflessly helping in times of crisis, such as the recent Kerala floods.
The defence minister was, needless to say, delighted by the gesture, asking parents and teachers to encourage their children to send more and more letters to the soldiers.
She further said that all letters, posters, and drawings "in appreciation of the valour of armed forces will be exhibited at India Gate on the second anniversary of the #SurgicalStrike."
Children take note, the last date for sending your letters and drawings is September 27. All letters and paintings can be mailed to Raksha Mantri, Government of India, South Block, New Delhi 110011.
But bringing back the quaint joys of the good old days of the past are none other than our desi children, who have been sending letters, postcards and drawings to our Indian jawans, appreciating the army for protecting us from enemies and for sacrificing their lives at the border.
Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, the letters display the children's love for the army and their gratitude for selflessly helping in times of crisis, such as the recent Kerala floods.
We are delighted to receive letters from children across India showing their love and admiration for our armed forces!(1/4) pic.twitter.com/ctkA3zCmOh
🇮🇳
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018
The defence minister was, needless to say, delighted by the gesture, asking parents and teachers to encourage their children to send more and more letters to the soldiers.
We want to reach out to all proud parents and teachers to encourage children to write such beautiful letters to the Indian armed forces. They motivate us immensely!
🇮🇳
(2/4) pic.twitter.com/P3HOcfv3lb
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018
All such letters of appreciation for the armed forces made by the children of the nation can be posted to -
Raksha Mantri,
Government of India
South Block
New Delhi 110011
We look forward to receiving many more!
🇮🇳
(3/4) pic.twitter.com/bh30QuGcnR
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018
She further said that all letters, posters, and drawings "in appreciation of the valour of armed forces will be exhibited at India Gate on the second anniversary of the #SurgicalStrike."
Letters/drawings/posters in appreciation of the valor of armed forces that are submitted before September 27th 2018 will be exhibited at India Gate on the second anniversary of the #SurgicalStrike
Watch this space for more details!
🇮🇳
(4/4) pic.twitter.com/dXlge3HHcF
— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 11, 2018
Children take note, the last date for sending your letters and drawings is September 27. All letters and paintings can be mailed to Raksha Mantri, Government of India, South Block, New Delhi 110011.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 08 September , 2018 International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Engineer's Day, Saluting Trailblazing Women Engineers Who Are Sheroes for Girls Everywhere
- Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.48 Lakh
- Manmarziyaan: There is a Lot Unsaid about Abhishek Bachchan’s Robbie
- Liverpool vs Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Wembley Clash
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...