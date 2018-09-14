GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Children Sending Handwritten Letters and Drawings to the Indian Army is the Cutest Thing Ever

A heartwarming gesture, indeed.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
Children Sending Handwritten Letters and Drawings to the Indian Army is the Cutest Thing Ever
(Image: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)
The inception of the dot com ended the era of handwritten letters. Gone are the days of buying envelopes and postcards from stationery shops as any and every message, regardless of its significance, is one WhatsApp text away.

But bringing back the quaint joys of the good old days of the past are none other than our desi children, who have been sending letters, postcards and drawings to our Indian jawans, appreciating the army for protecting us from enemies and for sacrificing their lives at the border.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Defence Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, the letters display the children's love for the army and their gratitude for selflessly helping in times of crisis, such as the recent Kerala floods.

The defence minister was, needless to say, delighted by the gesture, asking parents and teachers to encourage their children to send more and more letters to the soldiers.





She further said that all letters, posters, and drawings "in appreciation of the valour of armed forces will be exhibited at India Gate on the second anniversary of the #SurgicalStrike."





Children take note, the last date for sending your letters and drawings is September 27. All letters and paintings can be mailed to Raksha Mantri, Government of India, South Block, New Delhi 110011.
