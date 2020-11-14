Children's Day 2020: Meet The Teenagers Trying to Change the World For Better

Children's Day is celebrated in India to commemorate the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. On this day, teachers, parents, and elders express their love for children after all, the future depends on them.

With the current global scenario where issues like global warming, climate crisis, medical emergency, and political upheavals are concerning the citizens, teenagers are rising up to take on the challenge.

Take a look at some of the children who are raising their voices and making a change in 2020:

1. Greta Thunberg

The seventeen-year-old Swedish climate activist has become one of the fiercest critics of world leaders for not failing her generation. She has started the Fridays for Future campaign where children who feel for the climate crisis skip their schools every Friday and protest for their future. She has met with leaders like Former US president Barack Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to urge them to take concrete steps to prevent the looming climate crisis.

School strike week 117. Because of new COVID-19 recommendations and the rapid spread, we’re back to #ClimateStrikeOnline .If you strike, remember to keep distance and follow COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations.#fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #flattenthecurve pic.twitter.com/2W2d48vUhB — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 13, 2020

2. Thandiwe Abdullah

When the United States was embroiled in a violent Black Lives Matter protest this year, many Black teenagers also rose to voice their concerns against systemic racial discrimination and police brutality in the country. One of them was the seventeen-year-old Thandiwe Abdullah. Abdullah is the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter LA Youth Vanguard and has become one of her generation’s most powerful voices on issues relating to social justice. Through the Youth Vanguard, Abdullah also helped create Black Lives Matter in Schools program that aims to end the policing and profiling that Black and brown students experience. The program's agenda was also adopted by the National Education Association in 2018.

3. Rishab Jain

The fifteen-year-old young scientist from Oregon, United States developed a software tool that improves pancreas tracking during radiotherapy.The Artificial Intelligence-based tool during simulations, was shown to help doctors zoom in on the pancreas more accurately. The innovation could improve treatments in the medical field. With this development, Jain also won the $25,000 top prize at the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge in 2018.

Did you know that there are #AI bots being created on @discord? Watch my video on 5 Discord Bots that you need to have in your server! https://t.co/K60WwEgagl — Rishab Jain (@RishabJainK) September 4, 2020

4. Muhammad Najem

This young journalist from the war-torn country of Syria has utilised the power of social media to present the truth to the world. At 17, Muhammad is known as the "Little Journalist." Najem started documenting the impact of chemical weapons attack on his town and Idlib by the Syrian government in 2017. He has now fled his home and now lives in Turkey and continues to post videos about the situation in Syria.

We know that you got bored from our blood picturesBut We will continue appealing to youBashar Al-assad, potin and khaminei killed our childhoodSave us before it is too lateWhat is the world, which can send machines to the martian and can't do anything to stop killing people pic.twitter.com/QtVVWidkzx — Muhammad Najem (@muhammadnajem20) January 15, 2018

5. Tamari Davis

From the world of athletics, sixteen-year-old Tamari Davis set a world record for 15-year-olds in the 200 meter sprint distance in 2018.

HS freshman Tamari Davis just ran a wind legal 22.48 😱 #3 in prep historypic.twitter.com/1vs4H724ff — FloTrack (@FloTrack) May 5, 2018

The American sprinter covered the distance in 22.48 seconds at a meet in Florida.