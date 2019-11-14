Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Children's Day Celebrations: Toxic Air Shuts Schools but Delhi Kids Run Marathon

The marathon, called 'Run for Children' was organised by a city-based, non-governmental organisation 'Prayas' on Children's Day.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Children's Day Celebrations: Toxic Air Shuts Schools but Delhi Kids Run Marathon
'Run for Children' took place in Chanakyapuri, Delhi on Thursday | Image credit: ANI

Even as the national capital continued to choke under a pall of thick smog, children in Delhi were made to run a marathon to celebrate Children's Day.

The appalling incident came to light in the grey morning of November 14, when Air Quality Index continued to remain over 500 in at least five neighbourhoods in the city. The marathon, called 'Run for Children' was organised by a city-based, non-governmental organisation 'Prayas'.

Photos from the run show hundreds of children running on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, news agency ANI reported. Founded by former Delhi DCP Amod K Kanth, Prayas is a three decades old NGO that works for the development of juveniles in several states. The run was flagged off by former Miss India and actor Simran Kaur Mundi.

Pictures from the event reveal banners that have the Life Insurance Corporation logo on them, pointing to a possible collaboration.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Wednesday ordered closure of schools in Delhi-NCR for the next two days as pollution in the region hovered close to emergency levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also advised people to avoid outdoor exposure and work from home. As the images went viral on social media, netizens called out the hypocrisy and absurdity of making children run at a time when schools are shut due to pollution and people have been advised to stay indoors. Many wondered why such a potentially harmful activity was planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jawarharlal Nehru.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi government had released a health advisory to help citizens cope with the pollution. Health minister Satyender Jain had asked people to avoid the outdoors as much as possible.

To bring out children at a time when PM 2.5 levels were as high as 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 (at 8.30 am on Thursday) is nothing short of a violation.

However, this is not the first marathon to honour the birth of former political leaders this smog season.

On October 31, when AQI in Delhi was "severe", children and adults alike were made to 'Run for Unity' to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Union ministers like Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal were part of such events held in the national capital to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Responding to the controversy, Prayas General Secretary Amod Kanth called the run "symbolic" and that as a result of air pollution, the NGO had cut the run short.

"It was symbolic run. Real program is children's day cultural event for which children were preparing for months. We didn’t know about this emergency(air quality) till yesterday," Kanth told ANI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram