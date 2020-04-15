BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Chile is Counting Its Coronavirus Deaths as 'Recovered' Because They 'No Longer Show Symptoms'

Image for representation.

According to the country's health official, those infected with COVID-19 who died are also “recovered” because they no longer show symptoms.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
As the world fights a global pandemic, and the number of confirmed cases reaches millions, the death toll also steadily rising, a country in South America has come up with a different method of counting its 'recovered.'

The new novel coronavirus numbers suggest 1,26,681 people have died of the disease, and 4,86,622 have recovered so far. The 'recovered' tag is given to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, slowly got better, and subsequently tested 'negative' for the virus.

In Chile, however, the ones who don't get better and pass away from the virus, are also counted as 'recovered.'

According to the country's health official, those infected with COVID-19 who died, also “recovered” because they no longer show symptoms.


“We have 898 patients who are no longer contagious, who are not a source of contagion for others and we count them as recovered. These people have completed 14 days since their diagnosis or unfortunately died,” Health Minister Jaime Manalich said at a news conference, reports the New York Post.

Manalich also allegedly claimed the peculiar method of counting casualties was based on the recommendation of “international experts."

In Chile, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on March 3.

The virus began dramatically spreading in the following weeks, with now more than 7,900 confirmed sick and another reported 92 related deaths, according to official numbers

More than 2,646 coronavirus cases have “recovered” from the virus in Chile.

