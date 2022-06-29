Chile Man, Accidentally Paid 286 Times His Salary By Employer, Disappears

In the latest bizarre, a Chile man has disappeared after his company credited an amount 286 times his salary. While the prospect of being accidentally credited more than your compensation amount can sound lucrative, in most cases, you would have to either return the amount or make future adjustments when your company realises the goof up.

However, the unnamed person, an employee of Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which produces the largest number of cold cuts in Chile, decided to give his company the slip and make off with the ridiculously extra amount that the company accidentally credited him with.

The company accidentally paid the employee 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1.42 crore), instead of the 500,000 pesos (Rs 43,000) he was entitled to, on May 30, according to the Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero. The worker reported the payment issue to a deputy manager in the human resources division. The employee had been incorrectly paid roughly 286 times his monthly wage, according to records reviewed by the company’s management.

The employee was requested to repay the overpayment. According to reports, the employee promised to visit his bank to refund the overpayment made to him. However, apparently, he was in no mood to give back the money.

The company attempted to contact the employee after the bank failed to notify them of a refund, but their messages went unanswered. Later, the man called, saying he overslept and would go to the bank.

However, he abruptly submitted his resignation on June 2 and has since disappeared. The company has not been able to make contact with the man ever since he resigned.

Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos is now taking legal steps against their former employer to recover the money credited to him.

