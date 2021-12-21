Chile just got its youngest-ever president elect in Gabriel Boric, but netizens are more amused about the leftist candidate being a Swiftie - a fan of country singer Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old defeated the far-right opponent José Antonio Kast to become the Latin American country’s youngest leader. As soon as Chile’s new president started trending, many pictures and videos that showed him to be a Taylor Swift fan started doing the rounds and the rest of the Swiftie fandom couldn’t keep calm. A Twitter account with the handle name TheSwiftSociety and a bio that reads ‘For Swifties, by Swifties’ shared a picture where Gabriel can be seen donning a cardigan similar to the limited ‘folklore’ edition piece from the singer’s merchandise. It accompanies a tweet by the president-elect that says “I feel #Swiftie.” Another picture shows him beaming with a victory sign while holding up a picture of the singer edited to look like Jesus Christ.

The account posted it along with the caption, “FUN FACT: The Swiftie candidate for the presidency of Chile, @gabrielboric has won the elections!” It added that Gabriel reportedly discovered the singer during the pandemic and his favourite album is ‘Folklore.’

FUN FACT: The Swiftie candidate for the presidency of Chile, @gabrielboric has won the elections! He shares that he discovered @TaylorSwift13 during the pandemic and that his favorite album is "Folklore." pic.twitter.com/683H746hhK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 20, 2021

| Gabriel Boric, who is a huge Swiftie, has won the presidential election in Chile! pic.twitter.com/EINH5X4tc6— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 20, 2021

Another video shows two fans who ask him if he’s a Swiftie or not and he ‘swiftly’ pulls out a photo of Swift from his suit pocket! If you were still unconvinced about his Swiftie-loyalty, well that should put all doubts to rest.

| Gabriel Boric, the new president of Chile pulled a photo of Taylor Swift out of his pocket when asked by fans if he was a Swiftie pic.twitter.com/q4343KnZmV— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 20, 2021

Check out some of the reactions to fans finding out about Gabriel being a Swiftie.

Wishing all the luck in the world today to Gabriel Boric. The progressive, Taylor Swift loving, tree climbing, metal loving candidate for president of Chile https://t.co/l3PtBLuNHY pic.twitter.com/Wg1Ptm1TtX— Buckley (@BleatrKropotkin) December 19, 2021

Another user posted a video of him listening to Swift live on Instagram.

For example this video of him listening to Taylor Swift on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/iN0XdJUk0H— Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) December 17, 2021

Chile has been rocked by massive protests against its corrupt government and Gabriel has promised a sea change in addressing inequality and the country’s pension and healthcare system, BBC reported. A Reuters report said that a huge chunk of the former student protest leader’s support comes from the country’s youth.

