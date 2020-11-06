'Chill': Greta Thunberg Used Donald Trump's Own Insult to Mock His Allegations of Voter Fraud

'Well, well, well...how the turntables,' has been a popular Internet meme for a while now, but the most perfect example to use it probably didn't exist - until today.

The 2020 US Presidential elections does not appear to be going very well for Donald Trump. For starters, it appears to be going very much not in his favour, as he is trailing behind the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

To add insult to the injury, he just mocked by 17-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, with the same exact words he had used to mock her, a year earlier.

Back in December 2019, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named TIME magazine’s person of the year.

In the tweet, Trump told Thunberg, 17, to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.

“Chill Greta, chill!” the president implored in the tweet, which began with him branding her Time award as “so ridiculous”.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

And since revenge is a dish best served cold, the climate change activist waited almost a full year, only to find the perfect opportunity to use right back at him.

As Trump appeared to have a near-meltdown on Twitter about how the election was being "stolen" from him, Trump wrote on Twitter in all capital letters, baseless allegations of voter fraud, to "STOP THE COUNT."

Thunberg saw her chance, and took it.

“So ridiculous,” Thunberg tweeted in reply to Trump’s earlier “STOP THE COUNT!” rant.

“Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

At the time of writing this story, Greta's tweet has more than 860,000 likes, more than four times the total for Trump’s original message.

Thunberg has proved her wit, especially when it comes to Trump even before this: When she actually "took" his advice, and used it in her bio.

And remember the time she shot icy daggers with her eyes as Trump left a conference on climate change?

We wonder if Donald Trump has seen her tweet yet. And judging from his recent allegations of added voter fraud and the 'legality' of the vote, maybe he should take her advice.