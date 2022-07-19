'Chill Guys': Viral Notice Claims Liquor Pipeline Installation at Home, PIB Has This to Say

A post with a header that read, “Bhaarat Sarkaar (Government of India),” recently claimed that people now have an option to install a liquor pipeline in their homes. The post added that a metered pipeline will be installed at a sum of Rs 11,000.

The notice was being widely shared on social media when the fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau stepped in to clear the air. The PIB shared the post on their Twitter handle and in the caption, wrote, “Chill guys, Do not get your hopes too high!” Below the post was a still from the movie Welcome that featured Nana Patekar saying, “Control.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

The post, translated into English, read, “Respected Prime Minister has decided to give a liquor pipeline connection to regular drinkers. All those who are interested need to submit a demand draft of Rs 11,000 to the prime minister’s office. After a month of submission, an inspection will be carried out, following which, the pipeline will be installed and you will be charged by the meter. A bill will be sent to you at home.”

Since being shared, the post by PIB Fact Check has garnered almost 5,000 likes. Netizens lauded the efforts of busting the fake claim through a meme. One user wrote, “PIB Fact Check got memefied.”

Another said, “Waise idea bura nahi hai (Actually, not a bad idea).”

Waise idea bura nahi hai https://t.co/kmQtmnBiSb — Cycle Wala 🚴 (@Cyclewala_) July 19, 2022

“PIB recruiting meme lovers. Well done. We got another meme cum fact-checking page,” wrote one user.

PIB Recruiting Meme Lovers 😂😂

Well Done @PIBFactCheck 👏

We Got Another Meme Cum Fact Checking Page 🔥 https://t.co/yN8QQGMRUe — Arpit ~ अर्पित ~ ارپت 🇮🇳🚩 (@arpitdealer) July 18, 2022

This user said, “PIB FC got no chill.”

PIB FC got no chill 😆 https://t.co/UV0dsqS7S2 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) July 18, 2022

Directed at the person who created this, one user said, “WOW. I think you were a memer before joining PIB. Lovely.”

WOW.. I think you were a memer before joining PIB. Lovly ❤️😅 https://t.co/tbUfqXVqwz — Prasenjit Kuiry (@101Prasenjit) July 19, 2022

PIB Fact Check is quite active on Twitter with the latest memes. One such post used the viral “Dekh raha hai Binod” meme.

Take a look:

Is your inbox flooded with such alleged news too? We hope that is not the source of your daily news. Get your sources right & cross-check the facts of messages that you receive on social media with #PIBFactCheck 📲8799711259

📩socialmedia@pib.gov.in@PrimeVideo @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/XGf2XF4sXY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.