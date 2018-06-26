GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Government Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees

AC taisi democracy?

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:June 26, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chill! There’s a Reason Why the Government Wants Your AC to Be Set at 24 Degrees
Representational image.
"They want to control our air conditioners, next they will ask us how much rice to eat?"

Questions such as these have been floating in the Twitterverse ever since the government proposed to set 24° Celsius as the mandatory default setting for our air conditioners.

People on Twitter were concerned that their AC temperatures would be permanently fixed at 24° Celsius by the government. Untrue.

A default setting simply means that when you power ON your AC, it will start at 24°C setting. However, you can always change the temperature according to your needs.

Power Minister RK Singh recently launched a campaign to promote energy efficiency in the area of air-conditioning. "Every one degree increase in the air-conditioner temperature setting results in saving of 6 per cent of electricity consumed," Singh said in a statement.

He added: "Normal human body temperature is approximately 36-37 degree Celsius, but large number of commercial establishments, hotels and offices maintain temperature around 18-21 degree Celsius. This is not only uncomfortable but is actually unhealthy."

He was of the view that setting the temperature in the range of 18 to 21 degree Celsius compels people to wear warm clothing or use blankets; therefore, this is actually wastage of energy.

However, after facing the heat on microblogging site, the minister himself took to Twitter to cool down the furious Twitterati.

In a series of tweets, Singh explained that the measure was only aimed at power efficiency and optimum utilisation of air conditioners in households and public spaces.







According to the minister, every one-degree increase in the temperature setting saves six percent of electricity consumed.

"A minimum temperature setting of 24 Degrees will result in a saving of 18% of energy as compared to a minimum setting of 21 Degrees at the present level of the population of Air Conditioners," he said.




And by implementing this measure, India will end up saving 20 Billion Units - equivalent to 1.72 Million Tonnes of oil equivalent every year, Singh added.

"And of course, this will also save your money. Setting the temperature very low and covering yourself with a blanket is a waste of energy."

Responding to the outrage, Singh concluded his thread by explaining the "default setting" to the netizens.




According to Singh, the campaign will result in substantial energy savings and also reduce greenhouse gas emission. However, only after an awareness campaign of 4 to 6 months, followed by a survey to gather public feedback, the Ministry of Power will consider making this mandatory, he said in a statement.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You