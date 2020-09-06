Turtle Casually Hi-fives Alligator as it Swims Past in Viral Video, Internet Calls it a Drug Deal

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, viral wildlife videos have gained popularity on the internet. The latest to catch the internet's attention is a video featuring an alligator and a tortoise giving each other a high-five.

The video was shared on the microblogging site twitter by a handle called 'Gators Daily' that regularly shares videos and updates regarding the scaly reptiles.

In the short clip, a fearless little turtle can be seen happily swimming toward an alligator in water. The meet and casually each other a high-five before passing on.

gator and turtle high five pic.twitter.com/CP8ElZkSZo — Gators Daily (@GatorsDaily) September 4, 2020

The video titled "gator and turtle high-five" has over 10 million views on Twitter. Many were impressed by the unlikely friendship between the predatorial reptile and the gentle turtle.

The video became popular in the United States where many compared to the politics in the country ahead of the 2020 PResidential Elections in the US. Many commented on the unusual friendship and how it suspiciously reminded them of wily politicians cracking deals despite differences. "If they can do it, I believe #MAGA people and Liberals can do the same," a Twitter user wrote.

That was some drugs changing hands https://t.co/SbNwDxzp4b — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 5, 2020

The wholesome content we need to see more on twitter https://t.co/bDH5ZGD5WB — manas (@shitpostmanasxo) September 5, 2020

If they can do it, I believe #MAGA people and Liberals can do the same! https://t.co/u8kK4YxKzk — Who do Patriots vote for? (@CentristAllWay) September 5, 2020

Wildlife and animal videos have always been popular on the internet. 2020, however, saw an increase in interest for filming and sharing unusual wildlife phenomena.

India also has its fair share of wildlife videos with several wildlife photographers and forest officials actively sharing such content on Twitter.

Just last month, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a well-behaved elephant who was seen picking up a waste paper from the ground and throwing it in a waste-paper basket. Many hailed the elephant as the mascot for 'Swachh Bharat'.

Photos and videos of rare leopards and other wild animals are also popular on social media. In the past few months, photos of a black panther from the forests of Kabini, Karnataka went viral with many referring to the majestic cat as 'Bagheera' on Twitter.

Conservationists and animal welfare activists often use the popularity of animal videos to spread awareness about wildlife conservation and preservation among the masses.