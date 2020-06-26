Chilling Footage Shows Just How Close Sharks Can Get to Surfers Without Being Seen





A video which will make your heart skip a beat has surfaced on the internet. The clip is basically drone footage of sharks that can be seen in close proximity to surfers at Plettenberg Bay in South Africa.







The video has been shared by a non-profit organisation called National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on their Twitter handle. Captioning the scary 36 seconds clip, they wrote, “Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.”







Till now, the clip has been viewed around 30,000 times. As expected most people reacted to the post with fear and shock. A user said, “Thanks for sharing. It's safe to say, and even though Plett is one of my absolute favorite places, I will never swim there again after we too had a very real & close encounter with a Great White off the breakers at Robberg late last year.”







In a statement NSRI informed that the video was recorded on Tuesday. The organisation said the increase in number of sharks at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals.







Sarah Waries of City of Cape Town (CoCT) Shark Spotters programme told the NSRI that the shark in the drone footage is aware of the surfers and is investigating them.

“White sharks are naturally inquisitive apex predators and that although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals,” she added.





