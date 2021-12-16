Chilling 'Home Alone' Fan Theory May Ruin Your Favourite Christmas Movie for Life

With Christmas being barely a week away, it’s time to stock up on your favourite holiday essentials (read: cookies, cake and of course Christmassy movies). Christmas is not the same without the iconic movies that celebrate its festive spirit and Home Alone is one such franchise that goes hand in hand with the holiday mood. It’s been 31 years since the first installment of Home Alone was released in 1990, but for the people who grew up with the Home Alone kid Kevin McCallister, the movie never gets old. On the other hand, if you thought of this Christmas movie as an innocent child’s tale who cleverly thwarted the attempts of two burglars, think again. As the countdown to Christmas is on, fans of the franchise are floating a shocking theory on Reddit that may ruin the movie entirely for you and you may not be able to see the comedy series the same way again.

The movie shows Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, being accidentally left behind at home by his family who jets off to Paris for the holidays. The Wet Bandits duo Harry and Marv plan to rob Kevin’s house, but the eight-year-old is having none of it. A series of funny, yet seriously injurious traps are set up by Kevin which includes a heated doorknob, a rigged blowtorch that burns Harry’s head, and swinging canisters. The carefully planned violent traps by Kevin have led fans to believe that he grows up to be the serial killer Jigsaw or John Kramer from the horror franchise Saw.

While Kevin uses a TalkBoy, Jigsaw also uses an electronic device to talk to victims. One user says, “For me it’s totally plausible. Kevin = Jigsaw. Both make intricate traps, both are homicidal, both have anger issues. The bear trap from Saw looks like the furnace in Kevin’s basement. Jigsaw has a room that looks like Kevin’s basement.” In Saw 2, Jigsaw burns someone to death, which fans think could be inspired from Kevin’s furnace in his eerie basement. Both Kevin and Jigsaw have an exceptional talent to set up foolproof traps with serious consequences for their victims.

Another speculation on Reddit reads, “They both punish criminals, have strained relationships with their families and devise insidious death traps to maim and kill all of the people they lure to their location. Plus, we know they both live in America."

A user quipped that Kevin enjoys the heady rush from when the burglars get hurt, especially in the first two Home Alone movies. “As he got older it got more and more exciting whenever he would find some new way to get someone hurt. Sometime in early adulthood he accidentally killed someone. But instead of stopping and feeling guilty about it, he got the ultimate rush. He started killing more and as a way of eliminating any guilt he might possibly get, convinced himself it was to teach people to appreciate life,” the user continues.

One Reddit user even compared Kevin to both The Collector, the antagonist in another horror series and Jigsaw, “I contend that he is both. I suggest that Kevin McCallister is so broken mentally that he is not just one serial killer but two. I believe that he has DID and the two main personalities (who knows how many he has), are both deranged serial killers.”

Some even theorised that the Home Alone series could be a prequel to Saw. Interestingly, the co-creator of Saw, James Wan knows about the theory. In a conversation with Huffington Post, he said that he thinks it’s “awesome” and is flattered that people spend time on such “fun” fan theories. “I should’ve known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer," he added.

Well, there goes our favourite Christmas classic.

