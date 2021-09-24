Chilling Video Of Passengers Skydiving Minutes Before Mid-air Collision Has Netizens Squirming

An old clip showing passengers and pilots diving out of a skydiving plane moments before a horrific mid-air collision has resurfaced recently. In this incident that took place in November 2013, one of the planes crash-landed on the ground and the second one somehow managed to make a safe landing on the runway, read a CNN report. Fortunately, none of the 11 people on board in these aircraft — 9 passengers and 2 pilots -suffered any serious injuries due to the collision.

The two planes were flying close together as the skydiver had to jump in formation. However, things went out of hand and the two small Cesnas planes crashed bursting into flames mid-air. The incident happened near Lake Superior, Wisconsin, USA.

The clip of this 2013 accident was recently reshared on Twitter by @Idontknowyoucuh and has gone viral since.

Check it out here:

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD— Theory🥴 (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021

The video broke the internet and garnered nearly 4 million views along with 60 thousand retweets in just three days of the upload. Reacting to the clip, users said that the video looked like a scene from a movie or a video game and the passengers, pilots were lucky to have survived this horrific incident. “I can’t believe nobody got seriously injured," wrote a user in his reply to the video.

Here are some other reactions:

Is this a Call of Duty cutscene?! https://t.co/SXwsGHfKBd— Brandon? (@BraedonWalters) September 22, 2021

I'm glad everyone survived— Dungeon Cat (@GoldenButJuicy) September 22, 2021

I've heard no one were severely injured on this accident which is remarkable https://t.co/vJRUS9eT7G— Danger_N00dle (@DangeN00dle) September 22, 2021

While the clip has definitely left a lot of netizens terrified with the thought of skydiving, many are happy to learn that no suffered injury in the incident. A user said that the video was just another reminder of why she would not be interested in trying skydiving in her life.

Skydiving really just a huge nooo noo for me 😭😅 https://t.co/QqFYahmkwp— EMILIA (@emilymaryb) September 22, 2021

For some, the video put skydiving out of their bucket list.

*Removes skydiving off my bucket list* https://t.co/NlJzxVyEft— 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 🕊 (@Hope_ND73) September 22, 2021

The video was shared with the background of Kayne West’s Bound 2 and the choice of it amused many users.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here