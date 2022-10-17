Chilling Video of Snake Crawling Up a Staircase Goes Viral

A chilling video of a snake climbing a stair of a house is going viral on the Internet. In the clip, the snake can be seen using a fascinating crawling technique to climb the narrow edge of the stairs, while balancing its heavy weight leaving social media users horrified. If the video is anything to go by, the reptile appears to be a python, which is one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Known for striking in a coiled position, a python delivers a powerful and painful bite and once the jaw is locked in its prey, they rapidly coil around the prey to squeeze hard and maintain the bite hold.

They continue to suffocate their prey until they die, the animal can tell their prey is dead because it can feel the heartbeat and once it stops, they begin to release the prey to feed on it. With the kind of length and weight that pythons have, it can become slightly difficult for them to climb surfaces. However, in the viral video, the massive snake can be seen moving its body upward in the most mesmerizing yet chilling way. The snake wraps itself on the thing edge of the staircase, coiling around it, and then lifting its head to move in the upward direction. While slithering upwards, the animal makes sure to shit the coiling by aptly balancing its weight.

The shocking video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda via Twitter on Monday morning. While sharing the video, the officer wrote, “To go up, one doesn’t need a staircase every time.” Watch the clip below:

Upon watching the clip, a barrage of users wondered how the snake entered the house. A user asked, “Stunning! Is it a pet?”

Another added, “Wow. Which neatly maintained house did this guy (Snake) enter?”

A Twitterati who appears to be terrified to watch the climb wrote, “They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode.”

One more commented, “I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video.”

The video has garnered over 6 thousand within a couple of hours. The IAS officer did not reveal where the video was captured or if the reptile was escorted back to safety in the wild.

