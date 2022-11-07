Chilling Video of Tiger Hiding From Prey Moments Before Launching An Attack Goes Viral

Tigers are powerful hunters who go in for a kill by ambush. They will lay low and wait for the correct moment to attack and pounce on their intended prey. According to Discover Wildlife, a tiger’s favourite method to take down its prey is to lunge at the animal’s neck in a surprise attack and hold on tight with its powerful jaws. Now, rare footage of a tiger sneaking up on its prey, a nilgai, standing about 80 m away in distance has gone viral on the internet.

The rare clip was shared on Twitter by wildlife photographer Rajes Sanap, who revealed that the incident in the video took place at the Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In the clip, a nilgai can be seen grazing on the grass, while a tiger appears to be sneaking up on it from a distance to launch an attack. The nilgai instinctively senses danger in the vicinity and looks around to make ensure its safety, but the apex predator ducks down to take cover and does not let the prey be aware of its presence.

The nilgai continues to graze for a few seconds before sensing danger again, the tiger, who has slowly picked up the pace by running ducks down to hide. Then the predator takes slow steps towards the nilgai. The third time, however, the Nilgai spots the predator. The tiger tries to stay hidden but to no help as its cover has already been blown. The nilgai takes a few steps away from the predator and halts for a split second before sprinting into the jungle. The tiger does the same to chase its prey when the video ends abruptly without showing the outcome of the dangerous hide-and-seek game.

While sharing the video, the wildlife photographer highlighted how the tiger did not use the grass to hide. He wrote, “Hide and seek! It began when she saw the nilgai at about 80m. Interestingly, the tiger had all the grass to hide, but she continued to blend with the road without cover.”

Watch the video below:

Upon watching the clip, many users assumed that the tiger might be a young cub referring to its failure to not take cover aptly, “The tiger seems inexperienced perhaps a young cub.”

The tiger seems inexperienced perhaps a young cub — Supriya Belwal (@BelwalSupriya) November 6, 2022

Another added, “Fascinating footage.”

A user who was disappointed by the abrupt end of the clip commented, “What happened next? Who won? Elon should ban sharing of incomplete videos which raises adrenaline levels.”

What happened next? Who won? Elon should ban sharing of incomplete videos which raise the adrenaline levels. — Maneesh Mohnot 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) November 6, 2022

The video of the tiger’s hunt was shared online on Sunday, November 6. It has managed to amass over two thousand views on the micro-blogging site.

Did the hide-and-seek game send a chill down your spine?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here