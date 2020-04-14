BUZZ

China Embassy in Sri Lanka Says Must Honour Free Speech as Twitter Restores Account

China Embassy in Sri Lanka Says Must Honour Free Speech as Twitter Restores Account

On Monday, the embassy tweeted and shared what the World Economic Forum said, 'Please don't politicize this virus. It's like playing with fire.'

Abhimanyu Sen
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka had their official Twitter handle reinstated on Tuesday after the embassy made a solemn representation twice to the social media platform, which said the suspension was a "systematic mistake."

The Twitter handle (@ChinaEmbSL) had been suspended on Monday.

The embassy said that they regretted this "systematic mistake," and added that "freedom of speech" must be honoured.

“Freedom of speech should not be misused to spread groundless, racist or hate speech, nor be treated with "double standards," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Twitter, who said it was a "systematic mistake," restored the embassy account in 24 hours and apologized, according to the embassy.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka had engaged in a "war of words" with various users on Twitter before the suspension and in recent days it was posting information about the pandemic.

On Monday, the embassy tweeted and shared what the World Economic Forum said, "Please don't politicize this virus. It's like playing with fire."


“Whether or not Twitter freezes its account will not affect the unremitting efforts of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, which is dedicated to China-Sri Lankan friendship and pragmatic cooperation, nor will it hinder China's leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy said.

