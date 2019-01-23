China Firm Makes 'Money Mountain' to Distribute Rs 34 Crore New Year Bonus Among Employees

A Chinese company is making employees of all other organisation green with envy by announcing unbelievable year-end-bonuses for its employees and showing off a mountain made of money to prove their point.According to a report in Chinese newspaper Shanghaiist, the company shelled out close to the tune of $44 million as bonuses to some 5,000 employees. That's a whopping 34 crore in Indian currency.With the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival approaching, the steel plant based in Nanchang in China's Jiangxi province has created a real mountain out of banknotes.Year end bonuses are an annual ritual for corporates and companies to fuel workers and employees and give them a financial and mental boost right before the start of the new year. the bonus is meant to boost morale of employees so that they can come back to work with fresh and happy minds.But after receiving such a huge bonus, many may not choose to come back to work at all!This is not the first time a Chinese firm has gone crazy over year-end bonuses. Last year, a Chinese company had devised a 'game show' for employees to grab as much cash as they could in a free for all kind of set up.Chinese companies are not the only ones who express such fantastic generosity toward their customers. Back in India, diamond merchant Savji Dhokalia who heads the Rs 6,000-crore Hari Krishna Exports, is known for gifting his employees luxury cars as gists.Not as expensive but equally warming was a gesture by a Kolkata firm to 'gift' period leaves to women employees this New Year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.