China Flash Floods: Scary Video Shows Cars Being Swept into River Following Heavy Rain

A dramatic video has emerged of parked cars being swept off a road into a river by flash floods in China.

The shocking footage, shared on Twitter by China Global Television Network, shows the cars being washed down a slope due to a mudslide and falling into the Wu River in Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County in Guizhou Province last Saturday (June 22) as people watch on helplessly.

Heavy downpours that lasted from Saturday to Monday triggered severe flash floods in several areas in areas south of China’s Yangtze River, leaving several people dead and property damaged.

Flash floods sweep parked vehicles into river in SW China pic.twitter.com/e7IBZPksNP — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 26, 2019

Zunyi city, one of the worst-hit areas, received precipitation of nearly 200 millimetres, prompting meteorological authorities to issue a red thunderstorm warning.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods and at least 600 houses damaged, according to China News.

The floods have also destroyed more than 1,500 hectares of crops and caused losses worth millions.

Earlier this month, nearly 50 people were killed and several others reported missing after heavy rainfall hit southern China.

Floods, landslides and mudslides triggered by the downpours affected more than 4.5 million and destroyed over 7,000 houses. Chinese officials said direct economic losses totaled 10 billion yuan (£1.1 billion).