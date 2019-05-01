English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Has a 'Real Man Training Club' for Alpha Males as Counter to K-Pop Influence
The club offers members a host of activities including American football, wrestling and boxing, and annual treks through the desert and mountains.
Image: BTS(a popular boy band in Korea.)
Loading...
A former schoolteacher in China has founded a club to protect boys from the influence of “effeminate personalities” amid the ever-growing popularity of “K-pop culture” among the country’s young.
The Beijing-based Real Man Training Club aims to combat what its founder Tang Haiyan and others in China “see as a masculinity crisis — part of a backlash against the makeup- and earring-wearing male TV, film and pop idols who have gained immense popularity here,” reports the Los Angeles Times.
“If you are promoting these effeminate figures,” Tang told the Times, “it’s a calamity for our country.”
The club offers members a host of activities including American football, wrestling and boxing, and annual treks through the desert and mountains. Tang likens the club to a “reserve for alpha males.”
Boys don a headband with the words “Real Man” and their track suits and shirts display slogans in English such as “Power Leader” and “Anything is Possible.”
Tang and other male mentors lead the boys in chest beating and slogan shouting.
Song Geng of the University of Hong Kong said the fear partly reflects deep-seated insecurity about Chinese power, after historical humiliations such as the opium wars and domination of Chinese rulers by foreign imperial powers.
“They’re worrying that if Chinese men are so effeminate… then we will become a weak country in future and we cannot compete with our rivals,” the Times quoted him as saying. “There’s anxiety about the virility of the nation being harmed by those effeminate male images.”
Screenwriter Wang Hailin said China needed to be “aware of this effeminacy before it’s too late and deal with it.”
The Beijing-based Real Man Training Club aims to combat what its founder Tang Haiyan and others in China “see as a masculinity crisis — part of a backlash against the makeup- and earring-wearing male TV, film and pop idols who have gained immense popularity here,” reports the Los Angeles Times.
“If you are promoting these effeminate figures,” Tang told the Times, “it’s a calamity for our country.”
The club offers members a host of activities including American football, wrestling and boxing, and annual treks through the desert and mountains. Tang likens the club to a “reserve for alpha males.”
Boys don a headband with the words “Real Man” and their track suits and shirts display slogans in English such as “Power Leader” and “Anything is Possible.”
Tang and other male mentors lead the boys in chest beating and slogan shouting.
Song Geng of the University of Hong Kong said the fear partly reflects deep-seated insecurity about Chinese power, after historical humiliations such as the opium wars and domination of Chinese rulers by foreign imperial powers.
“They’re worrying that if Chinese men are so effeminate… then we will become a weak country in future and we cannot compete with our rivals,” the Times quoted him as saying. “There’s anxiety about the virility of the nation being harmed by those effeminate male images.”
Screenwriter Wang Hailin said China needed to be “aware of this effeminacy before it’s too late and deal with it.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Has a 'Real Man Training Club' for Alpha Males as Counter to K-Pop Influence
- IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
- Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results