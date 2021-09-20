China Is Spending $20 Million To Relocate A Statue That Cost $26 Million To Build

China is relocating a 190-foot statue that cost more than 26 million USD to be built because it ruined the area’s landscape. There are also some accusations of graft during the construction. Officials estimate that the relocation itself will cost another 20 million USD. A report in Insider said that the statue of Chinese warrior-god Guan Yu “drew the ire of local anti-graft officials, who released a sharply-worded statement on September 7 calling for more oversight when approving “large projects" — like the construction of this colossal bronze statue back in 2016."

“It’s a waste of more than 300 million yuan ($46 million). First, it was constructed illegally, and then removed," local officials said of the statue in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the report said.

The statue is purportedly located in an area in which building statues higher than 78 feet is barred, but local officials somehow managed to get the green light for the construction. Guan Yu was a celebrated war general who served in the Eastern Han dynasty and is now revered as a symbol of bravery and loyalty.

A Twitter user had shared a few photos of the statue:

Awesome statue of Guan Yu in Jingzhou pic.twitter.com/JaWcra2pns— Garfxist 🇨🇺🇵🇸 (@garfxist) July 5, 2021

A few government officials and locals were not impressed by the gigantic statue. The report in Insider said: “The Chinese central government said that the statue ‘ruined Jingzhou’s historical appearance and culture’ and The Jingzhou Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development opted to move it from its original location at Guan Gong Park last December. Some of the city’s residents also complained that the attraction was an eyesore, telling local broadcaster Sina News that Jingzhou locals don’t go there."

The South China Morning Post said: “Workers in Jingzhou, Hubei province, have already removed the head of statue as its owner, the state-owned Jingzhou Tourism Investment and Development Group, started relocating it to a new site eight kilometres away, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported."

