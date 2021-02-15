China Residents Are Losing Their Cool Over New Divorce Law Requiring Mandatory 'Cooling Off' Period

Couples wishing to file for a divorce in China are facing the brunt of the new law implemented earlier this year. The law that came into force on January 1, 2021 asks divorcing couples to complete a mandatory 30-days cooling-off period to reconsider their decision of separating. After the couples complete the month-long period, they can go to the local civil affairs bureau to apply a second time for their divorce.

The law has got divorcing couples rushing to file for the application and get done with the cooling-off period as soon as possible. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, divorce lawyers in China have been flooded with requests from couples to file for divorce once their 30 days are up. The law also mentions that if one of the spouses withdraws from the agreement to divorce before the 30-day period gets over, then the application is cancelled. This leaves the other party to apply again and restart the cooling-off period, or sue for a divorce which is considered a costly and lengthy legal process. However, this law does not apply to families who have a history of domestic violence or extramarital affairs.

China’s National People’s Congress passed the law last year in May, establishing a cooling-off period for couples who want to end their marriage in an effort to lower the country’s rising divorce rate.

However, the move has not gone down well with many Chinese citizens. According to the report, citizens were critical of the central government and called the law invasive and curbing people’s personal choice. The report also mentioned that more than 600 million comments were posted in Chinese social media using the hashtag “oppose divorce cooling-off period” and became a top trending topic as netizens demanded to know if Chinese people no longer had the freedom to divorce as they chose.

The law also allows one of the spouses to change their mind in the last minute leaving the other partner in more distress. Some people are also calling the law an attack on women’s independence, especially those who are not financially independent. Speaking to SCMP, Zhong Wen, a divorce lawyer from Sichuan province, said that a man can either apply or retract his divorce application but a woman who is financially dependent on the husband does not have much of a choice.