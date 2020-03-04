China Nurse Wants Government to 'Assign a Boyfriend' to Her When Epidemic is Over

In a bizarre demand, a nurse in China asked for a boyfriend in return from the government for helping Wuhan fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-year-old nurse, named Tian Fangfang, has shared a photo on social media in which she can be seen holding a note and wearing a hazmat suit.

The note in the photo read, "I hope the country can assign me a boyfriend when the epidemic is over". The pic went viral soon after the nurse shared it on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo.

Tian did this after being inspired by a colleague, who had written on her hazmat suit that she wanted a boyfriend.

Talking to an independent media outlet Ren Jian Zhi Bei, the nurse said that she wanted a tall partner as she herself measures 5ft6in.

She added that she has posted the picture to encourage people to stay positive amid coronavirus outbreak.

Tian also said that at the moment her most important task is to treat patients, who had contracted the deadly virus.

The nurse also wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter, that she is indeed looking for a partner, but right now her focus is on what a nurse should do.

Tian was reportedly the first employee to sign herself up for the task.

Tian’s father, who was himself a medical worker, also helped fight the SARS outbreak in 2003. The nurse’s parents supported her decision to go for the treatment of virus infected people.