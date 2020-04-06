BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'China Virus Go Back': BJP MLA Starts New Chant, Without a Mask, in a Crowd

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

If just 'Go Corona go,' wasn't enough to ward off the virus..

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
Share this:

First there was 'Go Corona, go' chanted by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, which made headlines. Now, there's 'China Virus Go Back.'

BJP's lone MLA in Telangana, Raja Singh, led a unique protest against coronavirus on Sunday night by raising slogans of "Chinese virus go back".

The MLA, along with his supporters, lit torches in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off electrical lights and light diyas, candles or flashlights on mobile phones as a mark of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of "go back, go back, Chinese virus go back."

The controversial MLA, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, was accompanied by more than a dozen supporters. While Raja Singh and five others were holding fire torches in their hands, others were seen carrying candles.


Raja Singh himself posted a photo of the protest against Coroanvirus.

The only problem? In the photos and videos it becomes evident that while Raja Singh has a mask, he's not actively wearing the mask (it's resting on his chin.) And he's definitely not practicing social-distancing at all, if he's crowding with many of his followers in public.


PM Modi had however, urged people to take part in the activity, but do it while social distancing, to enforce which, India is currently in a 21-day lockdown, and to contain the spread of the new novel Coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,767

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,273,709

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    262,486

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,456

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres