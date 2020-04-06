'China Virus Go Back': BJP MLA Starts New Chant, Without a Mask, in a Crowd

First there was 'Go Corona, go' chanted by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, which made headlines. Now, there's 'China Virus Go Back.'

BJP's lone MLA in Telangana, Raja Singh, led a unique protest against coronavirus on Sunday night by raising slogans of "Chinese virus go back".

The MLA, along with his supporters, lit torches in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off electrical lights and light diyas, candles or flashlights on mobile phones as a mark of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of "go back, go back, Chinese virus go back."

The controversial MLA, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, was accompanied by more than a dozen supporters. While Raja Singh and five others were holding fire torches in their hands, others were seen carrying candles.

Sequel to Go Corona Go is here. "Chinese Virus Go Back" Ft. Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Hyderabad #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/lxuQbGYflG — No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) April 5, 2020





Raja Singh himself posted a photo of the protest against Coroanvirus.

The only problem? In the photos and videos it becomes evident that while Raja Singh has a mask, he's not actively wearing the mask (it's resting on his chin.) And he's definitely not practicing social-distancing at all, if he's crowding with many of his followers in public.





PM Modi had however, urged people to take part in the activity, but do it while social distancing, to enforce which, India is currently in a 21-day lockdown, and to contain the spread of the new novel Coronavirus.

"Don't go out into the streets. Do it only from the doors or balconies. Keep social-distancing, don't break it any cost," urges PM @narendramodi.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/Mn308irQvJ #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/ag7XTiaKKI — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 3, 2020

(With inputs from IANS)