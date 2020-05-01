China Wanted to Remind Trump of Past Coronavirus Warnings with This Video, Got Trolled Instead

Even as US President Donald Trump is ramping up his attack against China for 'not containing the virus,' and 'hiding things from the world,' China has remained consistent in its defense about how it had warned the world about the disease in as early as January.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in France released an animated comic showing how China had warned the United States about the new novel coronavirus, but the latter refused to take note at every step.

Called "Once upon a virus," the video shows China telling US that they 'discovered a new virus' in January but that the US took no note. Instead, it accuses China of human rights violations when it adviced people to stay at home.

When China imposes its first lockdown in January, the US can be seen calling the act "barbaric" in the comic video.

And when the US says 'You lied to us,' regarding numbers and data, China says that 'We made our data public.'

The video ends on a sarcastic note with the US saying, "We are always correct. Even though we contradict ourselves."

Once Upon a Virus... pic.twitter.com/FY0svfEKc6 — Ambassade de Chine en France (@AmbassadeChine) April 30, 2020

The video was also shared by China's state-owned news agency Xinhua News.

The animated video, however, received backlash, with people calling China's claims of warning 'fake' and 'misleading.'

False propaganda from the Chinese ambassador to France, whitewashing over its government's deceptions and mocking U.S. objections to its human rights abuses. RTing so folks can see the Chinese government lying in real time -- https://t.co/yg3MX5S5ud — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 30, 2020





This is more damaging to China. LOL. https://t.co/ArHETLyTTz — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 1, 2020

I think China just did the Twitter version of a nuclear first strike https://t.co/z1Kbce47Ks — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) April 30, 2020





you forgot to mention december? when you were silencing doctors + ignoring taiwanese research? https://t.co/s8v5cFGuO5 — Emma 🌸 (@emmataiko) April 30, 2020

The new novel coronavirus which was traced to a wet market in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of what is now a global pandemic, has over 3.26 MILLION cases worldwide, and over 233,000 deaths.

Out of this, the US alone has over 1.1 million cases and almost 64,000 deaths.

But even with this current situation, US President Donald Trump, who has cut off funding for the World Health Organization after calling it the 'PR agency of China,' has also recently claimed that 'the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.'