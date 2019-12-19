China’s Dalian Tourism Board Comes Under Scanner for ‘Plagiarizing’ Disney's Iconic Logo

Aimed at attracting tourists, Dalian Culture and Tourism Bureau of China unveiled its new logo and it has caused quite a stir on the Internet.

Some users promptly singled out the new logo on social media, saying it resembled the famous logo of Disney.

The “D” and the swoop above the “i” in the Dalian tourism board’s logo gained attention for all the wrong reasons.

The Chinese city of Dalian has reportedly selected the winner after organising a competition.

It had, in its competition, made it necessary to design its new logo “using a few strokes” to “vividly” amplify the city’s characteristics and traits.

The new logo started trending on Chinese micro-blogging site – Weibo – with a hashtag “Dalian city logo”.

One of the users wrote on Weibo: “Isn’t it ridiculous that the tourism management bureau has never seen the Disney logo?”

Another user said, “Do we need an investigation? This issue is apparently a copyright issue.”

After being called out on the Internet, the Dalian tourism board was re-quoted as saying by CNN that they had started an investigation into the matter. They added that the logo hasn’t been used for any official purpose.

Disney has been operating in China for a long time in theme parks and it considers China as one of the major markets.

Its market's reach could be understood with a fact that it opened up a new theme park in Shanghai in 2016, estimating the value to be 5.5 billion dollars.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.