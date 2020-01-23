China's Frozen Butterfly Lake Will Remind You of the Inside of a Kaleidoscope
The picture shows the extensive cracks, which have spread out like tree branches against an eerie shade of blue and white hues.
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @ABCNews)
A recent drone footage from northwest China's Butterfly Lake has revealed mesmerizing pictures of its frozen patterns, which resemble the inside of a kaleidoscope.
According to CNN, the top icy layer of the lake in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was captured by a CCTV camera on January 17, when there was a sudden temperature drop creating crack-like patterns on the ice sheet.
The picture shows the extensive cracks, which have spread out like tree branches against an eerie shade of blue and white hues.
As per CNN weather forecast, freezing temperature at this region is quite a normal phenomenon resulting in the ice sheets to crack.
However, a full bird-view of the enormous lake also shows a man-made snow covered bridge, that passes through the middle of the bridge.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Tata Motors is Now the Safest Indian Car Manufacturer With Two 5-Star and Two 4-Star Rated Cars
- ISRO's VyomMitra Humanoid Robot Set For an Unmanned Trip Into Space: Watch Video
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?