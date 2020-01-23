Take the pledge to vote

China's Frozen Butterfly Lake Will Remind You of the Inside of a Kaleidoscope

The picture shows the extensive cracks, which have spread out like tree branches against an eerie shade of blue and white hues.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @ABCNews)

A recent drone footage from northwest China's Butterfly Lake has revealed mesmerizing pictures of its frozen patterns, which resemble the inside of a kaleidoscope.

According to CNN, the top icy layer of the lake in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was captured by a CCTV camera on January 17, when there was a sudden temperature drop creating crack-like patterns on the ice sheet.

The picture shows the extensive cracks, which have spread out like tree branches against an eerie shade of blue and white hues.

As per CNN weather forecast, freezing temperature at this region is quite a normal phenomenon resulting in the ice sheets to crack.

However, a full bird-view of the enormous lake also shows a man-made snow covered bridge, that passes through the middle of the bridge.

