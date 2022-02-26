China's Heavenly Jin Diner is Officially World's 'Highest Restaurant in a Building'

When it comes to marvellous structures, humans have literally achieved incredible heights. One such engineering marvel in China has been now officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s highest restaurant in a building. The Heavenly Jin restaurant which is inside the J Hotel Shanghai Tower of Shanghai, China is located on the 120th floor of the building. With its height from the ground being a staggering 556.36 metres or 1,825 feet, it bagged the world record for the highest restaurant in a building this month. According to a report by CNN, the J Hotel Shanghai Tower was opened in 2021 and is said to be the world’s highest hotel in a building. The J hotel is located on the top floors of the tower which is at a height of 632 metres or about 2,000 feet above the ground. This also makes the Shanghai tower the highest in China and the third highest in the world.

Advertisement

Talking of the Heavenly Jin restaurant, it offers an incredible view of the Shanghai skyline to the visitors. According to the J Hotel’s website, the restaurant is a fusion of diverse culinary arts which features modern European, fine Chinese and Japanese cuisines created by top chefs.

The site boasts of a Silk Road-themed Italian mosaic measuring 30 metre in length to greet the guests. Inside the restaurant, the diners are seated “beneath a sky of ribbon-like crystal lights as they enjoy delicacies prepared by chefs from all over the world,” the website claimed.

RELATED STORIES Someone Spent Rs 38 Lakh in Salt Bae's London Restaurant and Internet is Salty About it

After being given the title, the Heavenly Jin restaurant has reportedly beaten Dubai’s At.mosphere which held the record for the world’s highest restaurant in a building. The At.mosphere is located on the Level 122 of the world’s highest building Burj Khalifa. It is situated at a height of 441.3 metres and had bagged the title in January 2011, as per Guinness World Records.

However, the Heavenly Jin restaurant has been announced as the world’s highest but in a building. The world’s highest restaurant is Bolivia’s Chacaltaya restaurant which is located at the Chacaltaya ski resort at a height of 5340 metres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.