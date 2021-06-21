China's Herd of Migrating Elephants Have Now Reached a Township

The herd of wandering Asian elephants in China were currently lingering in a particular area in Dalongtan township in Yunnan province, authorities said. The herd moved back and forth in the area about 280 metres in diameter in Dalongtan between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration. A male elephant, which strayed 15 days ago, is now about 24.3 km away from the herd, reports Xinhua news agency. All 15 elephants are safe and sound, according to the headquarters. Experts are continuing to work on plans to guide the elephants’ migration, and precaution measures have been taken to ensure the safety of both the animals and local residents.

One tonne of food was provided to the elephants on Sunday.

The elephants travelled about 500 km north from their forest home in southern Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before reaching Kunming, the provincial capital, on June 2.

For over a month, authorities have sent police to escort the herd, evacuated roads to facilitate their passage, and used food to distract them from entering densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are primarily found in Yunnan and are under A-level state protection in China.

The wild elephant population in the province have grown to about 300, up from 193 in the 1980s.

