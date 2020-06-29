China's Lunar Rover Travelled About 463 Metres on the Far Side of the Moon

In January last year, China made history when their lunar probe comprising Chang'e 4 moon lander and its rover Yutu 2 landed on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin of the moon. The probe was launched back in December 2018. Ever since, Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) has been giving regular updates about the moon and its surface.







According to the latest news, the Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 or Jade Rabbit-2, has made a move of 463.26 meters on the far side of the moon. The slight change in the location was done to conduct new scientific exploration of a virgin territory.







According to Xinhua, the China National Space Administration informed on Sunday, June 28, that both the lander as well as the rover have just ended their work for the 19th lunar day. For the unversed, a lunar day is equal to 14 days on Earth. The same duration difference goes for the lunar night as well. As there is a lack of solar power on the surface of the moon, the rover has switched to the dormant mode for the lunar night.







The continuous exploration and study about the surface and conditions on the moon helps China in working towards launching its first Mars probe soon. The country is also planning to bring back Chang'e-5 probe to the Earth along with the lunar samples.









