China's Yulin Dog Festival Still Underway Despite Efforts by Animal Activists, Health-related Risks

Yulin dog festival is a 10-day annual event where more than 10 thousand canines are consumed in China. Many pro animal rights organisations have been raising their concerns against the festival. They have continuously cited reasons that state that there are many health risks attached to the festival. According to a Mirror report, over 5,000 animals are likely to be butchered over the next 10 days as a part of the Yulin Dog festival. Photo evidence reveals that the vendors involved with the event are already slaughtering and selling the furry animals in Guangxi province’s Yulin.

The report also mentions that animal rights activists have been trying their level best to save as many pooches as they can. They recently got hold of a truck that was carrying the four-legged animals and rescued them. An animal rights activist informed that they are able to get hold of these trucks through legal loopholes. He informed that sometimes these truck drivers do not have complete paperwork and in order to get saved, they give away the puppies to save themselves from prosecution.

As of now, activists have found eight stands at Dongkou market, another set of 18 stands have been spotted at the Nanqiao market. The concerned authorities of Yulin have clearly said that the live slaughter of animals is now illegal. Those who are caught in the act will have to bear the consequences which includes paying big fines. The animal rights organisations have been pressuring the authorities to continuously enforce this new law. Reports have been sent to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture that clearly mentions that dogs are ‘friends, not food.’

The activists also mention that the officials have claimed that they have tightened the checking process at checkpoints on highways. However, many of them believe that despite this, many trucks carrying animals are going around freely. Another animal rights activist has claimed that stopping dog trucks should be the top priority for Guangxi officials as the risk of diseases are very high.

