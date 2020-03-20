Chinese Automaker Becomes the Largest Producer of Face Masks Under a Month

Chinese automaker BYD Co. has said it is now the world’s biggest face mask producer less than a month after starting production in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's Shenzhen facility can produce five million masks and 3,00,000 bottles of disinfectants per day. The Chinese automaker is also expanding its capacity.

Founder of BYD Co. Wang Chuanfu built production lines from scratch using 90% in-house components in two weeks. He made it happen with a team of 3,000 engineers. However, the company has not clarified as to what type of masks they produce.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, demands for masks and sanitizers spiked, prompting manufacturers to build new production lines.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, China, which is the world’s biggest mask producer, increased its production to 54.8 million units a day as of February 22.

BYD began operations as a battery maker for smartphones in 1995 and went to diversify its businesses. It also manufactures internal combustion, battery and hybrid cars as well.

In the light of increasing cases of the deadly virus across the world, companies like Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., petroleum giant Sinopec and iPhone assembler Foxconn have also been producing masks.

Coronavirus has expanded its footprint to over 100 countries and killed over 10,000 across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.