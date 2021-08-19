Chinese Biker Washes Hair with Shampoo In Rain At a Traffic Signal

Social media is a stage where even the oddest thing finds an audience. Recently, a video has shared from Nanjing, Jiangsu province, East China. A man is seeing washing his hair with shampoo. What’s weird in it, you ask? The man was on a bike, at a traffic signal, in the rain.

The video was doing rounds on the Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo and made netizens’ day. The biker was at a signal without a shirt on. As it was raining, and — for some reason -he had shampoo in his bag, he decided to be judicial and thought of washing his hair while waiting for the light to turn green. The traffic police caught hold of him and enquired about his bizarre actions. The man told the officials that he was shampooing his hair to alleviate his mood.

According to the Global Times report, the biker was swimming in an outdoor pool in a local park when it started raining. It spoiled his mood, and to relieve it, he started making the best out of his time and the rain. “I was thinking why not fight back this awful weather,” the man was quoted by the Global Times. The biker was later fined for riding with a foam of shampoo rather than a helmet on his head.

This is not the first time that the road in China has seen inexplicable actions for the most bizarre reasons. Another video surfaced on the internet where a man was seen driving his Mercedes Benz in circles for 10 minutes straight.

The surveillance camera picked it up, and the man was eventually apprehended by the officials. On being asked about the reason for his actions, he said that he lived under immense stress and was frazzled. To relieve his stress, he drove his car in circles for 10 minutes straight.

