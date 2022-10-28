Chinese Boy Cries in Frustration While Teaching Maths to Sister, Video Goes Viral

A video of a boy, in China, crying in frustration while teaching maths to his little sister has gone viral. The video was posted by the mother of the kids seen in the clip, reported South China Morning Post. The mother identified as Zhong said that her son willingly volunteered to help his little sister with her maths homework. However, the boy did not have any idea that it will turn out to be an annoying experience for him.

Zhong stated that her son was gentle initially, but the experience soon became annoying when the younger sister refused to follow his instructions. It turned so overwhelming that the boy soon began crying to vent out his discontent. In the viral clip, the boy addresses the situation with his mom, “I told her directly the answer that there are three right angles in this picture, but she still insisted that there are two right angles.” The boy holds his sister’s chair and hovers over it, he points, “I’ve pointed out to her the three angles. She was so stubborn that she still said there are just two.” In the end, the mother jokingly tells her son, “You are also not qualified as a teacher.”

The younger sister can also be seen sobbing while the brother continues complaining to their mother.

The viral video has staked up over eight million views on the Chinese social media platform, Douyin. The clip was later posted on Instagram as well.

Watch the clip below:

A barrage of internet users dropped hilarious responses on the clip. A user wrote, “Maths really makes everyone cry,” another commented, “I cried laughing. My math teachers must have felt this way.” A user joked, “I don’t know whom I should more relate to the boy or the girl cuz I’ve been in both situations,” one more joined, “Maths can be frustrating we all can relate.”

Do you find the video relatable?

