Chinese Boy Inserts 2-Foot Wire In His Genital to Find out Where Urine Comes From, Hospitalised

In a very extreme case of curiosity killed the cat, a boy in China recently had a two-foot electrical cord surgically extracted from his bladder after staying inside for around three months.

The thirteen-year-old child’s real name is not made public but only his pseudonym is known, Xiao He. The teenager was apparently curious about how urine came out and from where. To find the answers, most kids would have used the internet but Xiao chose to insert a metal wire in his penis and track the path. He was taken to the hospital when his parents discovered that he was peeing blood last month.

The cord he used is said to be a 70-centimetre long metal wire. It is now removed and it is reported that he is recovering after the successful surgery. The procedure happened at the Songshan Lake Central Hospital of Dongguan in southern China.

According to Dailymail, the hospital shared this information on a Chinese Social media platform on Thursday. The doctors there were “shocked” when they spotted the wires tangled inside his bladder during an X-ray scan. The young patient then admitted to the doctor he was curious so he inserted the wire into his urethra- the tiny tube that runs from penis to the bladder and transports urine- around three months ago.

But horror struck him as he realised he was unable to retrieve the wire back outside. Terrified and embarrassed, he hid his little adventure from his parents and everyone else. Once the doctors knew, they knew there was no time to waste and scheduled him to be operated the next day.

The procedure is said to have lasted an hour and an equipment called cystoscope was used to pull out the two-foot-long cord.

“I didn't expect that such a long wire could be inserted through the urethra,” said Dr Cai Chongyue, the chief medic who led the operation. Luckily, the wire did not cause any further damage while it stayed inside the bladder, he added.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past which is why doctors keep suggesting people to educate their kids about basic anatomy.

Dr Rao, a urologist who led a similar surgery in June where a boy inserted a five-foot-long cable cord in his bladder, told reporters that they saw 20 to 30 similar cases among children aged four to ten every year.