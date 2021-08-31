Chinese Couple Horrified Seeing ‘Head Full of Hair’. It Was Their Daughter

There are numerous things — so strange and shocking — that they can scare the living daylights out of people. One such recent incident in China wasn’t short of a horror movie. A family got the biggest scare of their lives when they saw a head full of hair jutting out from an 8-inch-wide hole on the wall which was meant for ventilation. However, later, it was found that the daughter of the house accidentally got her head stuck in the hole and could not take it out afterwards.

A video of the entire incident recorded by the firefighters is going viral. In this video, a head with long hair is seen protruding from the wall. One of the crew members tried to free her by pushing her head from the other side but failed in the attempt. After this, an attempt was made to break the wall, but to no avail.

Finally, after 40 minutes, the girl was rescued by applying hair oil to her head. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where it was seen that the girl sustained injuries on her nose. Fortunately, the rest of her body was largely unharmed. While people watching the video were greatly relieved that the girl had been safely rescued, they said that it was a horrific scene resembling a horror movie. Some people even commented that they would’ve had a heart attack had they been a witness to the scene.

