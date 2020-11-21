Chinese Delivery Boy Steals 14 Units of iPhone 12 Pro Max Worth Rs 20 Lakh, Arrested

A delivery executive in China stole 14 units of iPhone 12 Pro Max. The price of these phones is estimated to be CNY 180,000, which is around Rs 20 lakh.

The person named Tang was given the job of delivering iPhone 12 Pro Max from a company called Meituan-Dianping. The iPhone units had to be delivered to an Apple Authorised Reseller, reported MyDrivers as per India Today.

https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/delivery-guy-runs-away-with-iphone-12-pro-max-units-becomes-rich-in-the-rs-20-lakh-heist-1742259-2020-11-19

The incident happened in China’s Guiyang city, the capital of Guizhou province. When Tang received these iPhones, he cancelled the delivery and paid CNY 10 as penalty. But what alarmed the store owners was the fact that instead of bringing these smartphones back, the delivery partner went missing.

He was untraceable after conning the company. The thief started shopping recklessly and sold some of the iPhones to buy expensive clothes. He gifted one of the phones to his friend as a payback of a loan. Tang even rented a BMW for CNY 600 per day and was living the life of his dreams.

However, he was nabbed a few days later by the police. They recovered around eight of the phones stolen by Tang, which were around CNY 10,000 each.

He is now in police custody and would be tried by the legal system for stealing the item. Tang has been blacklisted by the Apple store.

This is not the first time that someone has stolen iPhones. The report says that five amazon employees in Spain also made an attempt to steal iPhones worth Rs 3.71 crore from the inventory but were caught.

A few days ago a similar incident was reported in Delhi, India. A man working for an e-commerce platform has been arrested for allegedly duping a customer by falsely telling him that his order has been cancelled and promising him a refund.

A probe was initiated after a complaint was received by a customer at K M Pur police station in south Delhi on October 19, police said.

In his police complaint, the complainant alleged that a delivery man working for Amazon had come to his house at Kidwai Nagar in South Delhi on October 1 to deliver a mobile phone he had ordered from Amazon. But the delivery man informed him that his order had been cancelled and he would receive the refund soon, a senior police officer said.