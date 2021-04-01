Chinese Delivery Man Goes Viral for Carrying 2-year-old Kid to Work to Share Wife's Burden

We can never undermine the efforts and hardships parents undertake to rear their children. The same has been shown by a delivery guy in China. Li, father to a 2-year-old girl, carries his daughter in the delivery box while he goes to work. The video posted by South China Morning Post on Twitter is doing rounds on the internet and has attracted more than 80,000 views.

Li carries his girl along on his two-wheeler when he goes to deliver food. As Li and his wife both work in the wet market, they take turns in taking care of their daughter. Li takes care of her daughter in the morning, while his wife spends quality time with her child in the evening. The couple equally shares the responsibility of their daughter while working to earn their living.

This delivery courier has the cutest colleague: his two-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/EYTQlVIrzL— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 29, 2021

Li has been ferrying his daughter along on the two-wheeler since she was 6monthsold. Initially, he used to make the little girl sit in the delivery box. He used to keep a soft mattress, a feeding bottle and diapers in the box to help the toddler ferry comfortably. He says that her daughter has always behaved during the trips and he has enjoyed every moment spent with her.

The delivery guy also feels that his daughter makes him smile and keeps him encouraged even on busy days. Li admits that it isn’t easy for the little girl and for the couple to endure all the hardships. He feels sorry and guilty for all the suffering. But at the same time, he is aware that there is no other way out to mitigate the problem.

The family lives in a small rented room and finds it difficult to make both ends meet. But Li and his wife are happy and say that happiness doesn’t require a lot of money. The couple wants to ensure a bright future for their little daughter and works hard for it too.