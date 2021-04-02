Chinese Eatery Serving Major Burns to Negative Online Reviews are a Big Hit on the Internet

Running a restaurant in today’s time is no easy task, especially when you know that even customers can write reviews now on websites and social media unlike the old days when that job was left for professional restaurant reviewers. But a Chinese eatery in England is undaunted by any such threat, in fact, they seem to be thriving by critical reviews of their restaurant. The Oriental Express in Leeds is winning the social media with their equally honest, witty responses to those who post flippant reviews.

Earlier this week a Twitter user by the name Michael shared a series of tweets that showed screengrabs of how The Oriental Express tackles the criticism it receives online. Michael captioned the picture and wrote that the Oriental Express takeaway in Pudsey has the best responses to negative reviews.

In a time when customers are asked to boil down their restaurant experience into a few stars, Alice Cheung, the owner, even adds her own reviews if the customers do not leave enough stars. In one of the replies to a customer called Ange who left three stars out of six, Alice replied, “Ange let me guess, quality too high, too much food, too hot, way too tasty, delivered too quickly.”

In one of the screenshots shared by Michael, a customer called Laura had written that the food was ‘terrible’ they ordered a chicken dish and got small pieces of battered dry chicken mixed in with battered prawns that totally ruined the dish. They further wrote that it was great that they are not allergic to prawns. Finally, Laura wrote that they will never be ordering from the restaurant.

Replying to Laura’s review in an equally scathing way, The Oriental Express wrote, “will you please open your eyes and read the descriptions”. The restaurant further told Laura that she ordered a ‘Special sweet and sour’ which comes with king prawns. She got what she ordered so how is it the restaurant’s fault, mentioned the reply.

Ending on a savage note the restaurant wrote that food was freshly cooked and they are good but mind reading the stupid is not one of their skills.