1-MIN READ

Chinese Father Made a 'Baby Pod' to Keep Infant Safe from Coronavirus

Image credits: Reuters.

'Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid,' said the father.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
The father of a two-month-old infant in Shanghai has created a custom-built pod complete with an air purification system to keep his baby safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Cao Junjie, 30, refashioned a cat carrier to make the sealable pod that includes an air-quality monitor displaying the concentration of carbon dioxide inside.

“Because of the epidemic, I spent a month making this baby safety pod for my kid ... It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby,” Cao told Reuters on Wednesday.

Cao’s wife, Fang Lulu, said she initially wasn’t sure how comfortable the baby would be inside the pod.

“I think the baby pod he made is pretty safe. We have tried it several times, so I feel relieved,” said Fang.

