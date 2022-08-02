Chinese Food Blogger Under Fire For Cooking and Eating 'Great White Shark' on Livestream

A Chinese food blogger has come under police’s radar after she allegedly shared footage of herself cooking and eating an endangered great white shark. The video which was posted on the Chinese streaming site Douyin caused a huge uproar online following which authorities are now investigating the case. The woman named Tizi has over 7.8 million followers on the platform and is popular for her video of eating rare and unusual animals. In one of her recent videos, she was seen collecting a two-metre-long shark at a seafood shop in Nanchong before unwrapping it, reported South China Morning Post.

“It may look vicious, but its meat is truly super tender,” she said in the video before going on to cut the fish in half to barbecue its tail and boil its head in a broth. After prepping the food, she shared it with local villagers.

The blogger claimed that the fish was a hook tooth shark that was ‘bred in captivity’ and is ‘edible’.

Reacting to the video, social media users demanded action against the food blogger. Users wrote that the video shared by her online was disturbing and recalled clips where the food blogger was seen eating a crocodile and a golden giant salamander.

Following the online backlash, police in Nanchong launched an investigation and claimed it was actually a great white shark, a protected species in China.

While the food blogger denied the police’s claim, the clip has now been removed from the platform. Reports claim that the shark was not bought from the place where it was videoed. The place was only used as a venue for the video shoot.

The blogger has now hired a lawyer to fight the police’s claim in court. “I bought it legally and I am looking for a lawyer. These people were talking nonsense,” the blogger was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. If found guilty, she may even face a jail sentence.

