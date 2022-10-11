Chinese Group Claims This 'Crocodile Exercise' Cures Their Backpain

Our lifestyle choices have led to an increasing number of physical problems in youth such as joint and back aches. It has become increasingly common for us to hear people complaining about chronic pains in their joints, hands, legs and back. While some people rely on medicines and ointments to try and deal with the symptoms, others opt for exercises and yoga to get rid of the pain. One such exercise from China has surfaced on the internet and it has immediately become a topic of interest for people.

People often want their physical problems to be cured without the use of medicines. China is the leading country in using traditional medical practices over allopathy to cure physical ailments. A video posted on YouTube by a channel named, “The Crocodile people: a new fitness exercise that is catching on in China,” shows a huge line of locals crawling on the ground.

The location was said to be Xiangshan Mountain scenic area in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province. Although it is known for its scenic beauty, locals have started practising exercises there to cure back problems. According to the narrator of the video, the group of people crawl on the ground like crocodiles and wear red or blue uniforms. They are often referred to as crocodile people as their movements resemble that of reptiles.

The video has more than 4,600 views and the narrator also explained that the movements help with both physical aches and diabetes. The group has reportedly been active for more than a year and people also claimed that they were rid of their back pain within 8 months of practising the exercise. It helps with diabetes, blood pressure and heart problems and people are advised to carry out exercise regularly.

