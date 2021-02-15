Chinese Lunar Rover Discovers 'Special' Rock That Could Reveal Secrets of Our Moon

Even decades after the man’s first steps on the moon, there’s a lot we still don’t know about our friendly neighbour. Humans have never really spent much time on the satellite to actually explore it. This is where automated and robotic rovers become important as they send us information about new and exciting discoveries. As China’s Yutu 2 was on such an exploration trip, it discovered something very special that the Chinese scientists think is a milestone. It is a rock which the experts believe has more secrets than meets the eye and needs to be studied closely.

Luckily for them, Yutu 2 has a Visible and Near-infrared Imaging Spectrometer, an instrument that will help detect scattered light, reflected light and so on to determine the materials contained in the rock.

The rock discovered by the rover has sharp edges, giving it the appearance of protruding from the surface. According to a report, the team has called this ‘special’ and ‘interesting.’

Given its location and shape, they presume its relatively young. Otherwise, surface stress, thermal stress, and other weathering mechanisms would have wearied it out. Older rocks gain a spherical surface, rather than sharp shards, as they weather with time.It could possibly be ejecta from a crater. A process known as spallation might have birthed this rock. It is when materials are ejected from a surface with some stress but don’t undergo the same shock as the impact area.

The rover responsible for this discovery has been on the lunar surface since 2018. It was recently forced into hibernation as the weather on the moon became a very harsh cold. Now it has resumed activities after February 6.

This instrument on Yutu 2, which will analyse this rock shard, was also used to analyse rocks and regolith samples that the rover encountered around the Von Karman crater. Regolith can be best described as a ‘rock blanket’ which is basically soil but made of rocky substances instead of dirt.

There it discovered some melted glass components deep inside the rock, something the scientists believe originated in the moon’s mantle (the layer above the core and below the crust).