Chinese Man Accidentally Sticks 7-inch Bottle Inside His Rectum While Trying to Scratch Backside
Wen, 60, said he was using the bottle, used for holding a traditional Chinese mosquito repellent, for scratching his backside when it slipped inside.
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
In a bizarre incident, a seven-inch bottle was removed from the rectum of a Chinese man after he inadvertently inserted it inside his behind.
Wen, 60, said he used the bottle for scratching his backside when it slipped inside, Daily Mail reported.
He went to a doctor in China’s Guangdong province after he faced problem walking. He was examined by doctor, Lin Jun – director of the Department of Colon and Rectal Surgery – who detected a hard object inside Wen’s rectum. The doctor did an X-ray and found the two-inch-wide and seven-inch long bottle inside Wen’s body.
An operation was immediately done and the bottle was removed from the 60-year-old’s body. The doctor said the operation went smoothly and the patient was released the same day, the report added.
The bottle had been used to hold traditional Chinese mosquito repellent liquid.
Last year, a 26-year old man in India had to undergo surgery after he slipped in the bathroom and a six-inch shower head went inside his rectum. He wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.
The shower head was removed operation in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.
Earlier, in China’s Guangzhou, a 22-year-old girl, had swallowed a 30-cm-long “Vomiting Tube’ in a bid to lose weight.
