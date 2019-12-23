Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Chinese Man Accidentally Sticks 7-inch Bottle Inside His Rectum While Trying to Scratch Backside

Wen, 60, said he was using the bottle, used for holding a traditional Chinese mosquito repellent, for scratching his backside when it slipped inside.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chinese Man Accidentally Sticks 7-inch Bottle Inside His Rectum While Trying to Scratch Backside
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

In a bizarre incident, a seven-inch bottle was removed from the rectum of a Chinese man after he inadvertently inserted it inside his behind.

Wen, 60, said he used the bottle for scratching his backside when it slipped inside, Daily Mail reported.

He went to a doctor in China’s Guangdong province after he faced problem walking. He was examined by doctor, Lin Jun – director of the Department of Colon and Rectal Surgery – who detected a hard object inside Wen’s rectum. The doctor did an X-ray and found the two-inch-wide and seven-inch long bottle inside Wen’s body.

An operation was immediately done and the bottle was removed from the 60-year-old’s body. The doctor said the operation went smoothly and the patient was released the same day, the report added.

The bottle had been used to hold traditional Chinese mosquito repellent liquid.

Last year, a 26-year old man in India had to undergo surgery after he slipped in the bathroom and a six-inch shower head went inside his rectum. He wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.

The shower head was removed operation in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Earlier, in China’s Guangzhou, a 22-year-old girl, had swallowed a 30-cm-long “Vomiting Tube’ in a bid to lose weight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram